Sunday, October 1, 2023
A simple solution

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I absolutely think our gate pass cards should be required for all pools. Pool should be locked and that would be the only way to gain access. It’s a very simple solution.

Kathleen Fitzgerald
Village of DeLuna

 

