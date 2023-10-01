AMAC seminar series will help seniors prepare for sudden death

An upcoming seminar series to be presented by the AMAC Foundation will help local seniors prepare for sudden death.

The seminar series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 17, 24 and 31 at the Lady Lake Library.

The series has been structured to guide seniors through the process of creating a “Survivor Notebook,” the repository that will help loved ones cope after your passing. Conducted in three separate two-hour sessions, the AMAC Foundation will walk participants through identifying what needs to be considered, assembling the material in an accessible format, and developing an approach to maintaining the material so that it’s always current.

To pre-register or learn more about the seminar series, visit https://amacfoundation.org/event/sudden-death-seminar-series-fall-2-oct/