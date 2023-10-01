81.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Ednas’ fans fear atmosphere will change when food trucks leave

By Staff Report

Ednas’ on the Green is making progress on its new home, but some fans fear the loss of the freewheeling fun when the food trucks are gone.

When Ednas’ on the Green opened in 2019 near the Cattail Recreation Center in the Village of Marsh Bend, it provided a much-needed oasis for new residents to gather for food and a little music. The friendly atmosphere, great wine and welcoming staff made Ednas’ on the Green a big hit.

An overhead view shows the food trucks, construction zone and pavilion are sharing space.

A new site is under construction and will give the Ednas’ staff a more permanent home. The bar will remain and so will the picnic tables. But the food trucks, which have been a friendly presence, will eventually be gone.

Some Ednas’ regulars seem to think the atmosphere, and ambiance, will change when the food trucks leave. 

A fence is up next to the famed Ednas' Food Truck
A fence is up next to the famed Ednas’ food truck.

Ednas’ will still be serving up food and music during the construction phase. With snowbirds beginning to return to The Villages, Ednas’ is already seeing bigger crowds.

The owners of Ednas’ on the Green are Jonathan “J.T.” Tubby and his wife, Jordan McDonough. The Ednas for whom the eatery is named are in honor of McDonough’s two grandmothers, both named Edna.  One of the grandmothers operated a grocery store and the other operated a supper club, both in Beaver Island, Mich.

Share your thoughts on the changes at Ednas’ at letters@villages-news.com

 

