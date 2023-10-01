80.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Residents should start petition over lax ID checking at pools

By Marty Rothbard
I have been hearing about the problem at the swimming pools since I was a member of the first elected Amenity Authority Committee and I think enough is enough.

It is time the authorities do something about it, even if it involves some expenditures. 

There was a time years ago when volunteers were used to check IDs at the pools. 

Since that appears to no longer be possible, it is time for the authorities to take action.

Perhaps there should be more of an outcry by residents, possibly by arranging for signed petitions.

Villager Marty Rothbard is a former member of the Amenity Advisory Committee.

