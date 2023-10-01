Irving Merritt Kimball

Irving (Pete) Merritt Kimball, 85, of Lady Lake, FL, bid farewell to this world on September 25, 2023. Born in Phoenix, NY, Pete was a master of hugs, a smile magician, and a true expert at brightening up everyone’s day.

Pete leaves behind his partner in crime for 64 years, Judith (Mattice) Kimball of Lady Lake, FL and Phoenix, NY. His daughters, Karen (Woody) Farmer of Phoenix, NY and Barbara (Chris) Getman of Woodgate and Baldwinsville, NY, will forever cherish his memory. Grandpa Pete was the ultimate source of joy for Eric Farmer, Amanda (Marc) Prudom, Kaylea (Jon) Nixon, and William (Sarah) Getman. His great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Farmer, Cole Prudom, and Grey Nixon, were lucky to have him. Pete’s brother, George Kimball of Fulton, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

After 33 years of being the boss at Bristol Meyers Squib, Pete retired with flying colors. He was a local legend, a “Mr. Fixit” who knew how to solve any problem, and his hobby farm and gardens were his personal oasis.

A celebration of Pete’s incredible life will be held at a later date, where laughter and stories will fill the air. In honor of Pete, the family kindly requests that instead of flowers or donations, you perform a random act of kindness for a stranger. Let’s keep Pete’s spirit of goodness alive!

The extraordinary team at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL, is assisting the family with the arrangements. They will ensure that Pete’s farewell is as special as he was.

Remember, in this time of loss, let’s celebrate Pete’s life with smiles and warm memories. And hey, don’t forget to share a pun or two in his honor!