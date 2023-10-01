To the Editor:

I have only had my ID checked at the sports pools and the VIP pools. Never ever have I had them checked at adult of family pools. I have witnessed abuse. You expect us who are at the pools to police this and call on the phone at the pool? Fear of retaliation doing that and when one does call, no one comes. They are too busy. It is not our job to police the pools. We pay amenity fees to enjoy the pools. A gate lock which only opens to Village ID’s is what is absolutely necessary as it would be cheaper than hiring people to do the job. Although, hiring people is a good idea, there aren’t enough interested in the position.

You are in denial if you think this is not the case.

Sharon Rohweder

Village of Chatham