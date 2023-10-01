Resident of The Villages back behind bars after violating probation

A resident of The Villages has landed back behind bars after violating her probation.

Laura Gillette, 54, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was booked without bond Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She has a long criminal history.

The Syracuse, N.Y. native had been arrested in January after allegedly stealing items at Publix at La Plaza Grande.

In 2021, Gillette was arrested after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab analysis revealed drug usage at the time of an automobile crash the previous year.

She was arrested in 2018, after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle, leading to the discovery of drugs. She was arrested the following year after violating her probation.

In 2015, Gillette was arrested after she attempted to steal Susan G. Komen pink-themed clothing at Walmart in Leesburg.