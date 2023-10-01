80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 1, 2023
type here...

We deserve to have the same level of amenities as new residents

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a 10-year, full-time resident, it appears that the Developer has forgotten those residents north of County Road 466, especially those of us in Marion County. Our recreation centers, especially Mulberry Grove and Chatham, are really showing their age and are in desperate need of a complete remodel. While the Developer continues to spend hundreds of millions on new construction of homes and stunning new rec centers, we are making do with old, tired rec centers.
With the exception of First Responders Recreation Center, which is beautiful, nothing other than cleaning has been done to Mulberry and Chatham. We deserve to have the same level of amenities as new residents. Throw us a bone!!

Richard Dankert
Village of Briar Meadow

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A simple solution

A Village of DeLuna resident proposes a simple solution for keeping non-residents out of the pools. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Get out of the water and show your ID

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor says swimmers need to get out of the pools and show an ID.

Still the savior of the country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that former President Trump is still this country’s best hope.

A great way to shut down the trolls

A Village of Hemingway resident enthusiastically supports a plan to shut down the trolls. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Checking IDs at the swimming pools

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident offers some observations about the checking IDs of at the swimming pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos