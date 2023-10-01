To the Editor:

As a 10-year, full-time resident, it appears that the Developer has forgotten those residents north of County Road 466, especially those of us in Marion County. Our recreation centers, especially Mulberry Grove and Chatham, are really showing their age and are in desperate need of a complete remodel. While the Developer continues to spend hundreds of millions on new construction of homes and stunning new rec centers, we are making do with old, tired rec centers.

With the exception of First Responders Recreation Center, which is beautiful, nothing other than cleaning has been done to Mulberry and Chatham. We deserve to have the same level of amenities as new residents. Throw us a bone!!

Richard Dankert

Village of Briar Meadow