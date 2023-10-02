74.4 F
Monday, October 2, 2023
Did Sumter County team up with Daily Sun to make legal ad unreadable?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As I read The Villages Daily Sun Friday morning (section D Page 14 ) and again on Sunday (Section C Pages 9, 10, 11, 12) that the proposed zoning changes in the county were printed so small that I could not read them even with a powerful magnifying glass. Shame on the Sumter County and the Daily Sun for even printing this attempt to follow the law (The Public must be notified all zoning changes by law) but still make it so we could not read it. Sumter is trying to put one over on the public with the help of The Villages Daily Sun. We need a reprint in type that can be read. You can view the legal at this link: Sumter County Legal in The Villages Daily Sun

Hobert Higgins
Village of Ashland

 

