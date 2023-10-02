Lady Lake-based organization seeking volunteers for tutoring adult learners

The Lady Lake-based AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens, has announced the formation of a program to provide tutoring to adults in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties. Volunteer tutors will work one-on-one with adult learners to help them achieve the level of literacy they need to enrich their lives.

“Helping adults improve themselves in areas so important to everyday communications is a basic part of our Foundation’s mission,” said Executive Director Joleen Teninty. “So much of what adults face daily requires a fundamental ability to interpret often complex materials in order to make decisions that have a profound impact in their lives. Our program is designed to help those needing assistance bridge the gap.”

No previous experience is necessary, only a strong interest in helping others. The collaboration with established agencies locally will provide the training and resources needed to become a part of this vital program. The AMAC Foundation plans to launch this initiative in late-fall 2023, with a team of AMAC volunteers to provide tutoring to adults in the Tri-County area.

If you are interested in becoming a part of this community service, contact the AMAC Foundation, either by telephone (1-888-750-2622) or email info@AmacFoundation.com.