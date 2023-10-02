Man from Guatemala arrested with THC-infused cookies found in soccer bag

A man from Guatemala was arrested with THC-infused cookies found in a soccer bag.

Pedro Villegas Jr., 25, was driving a black truck at about 1 a.m. Sunday northbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the truck did not have visible taglights.

During a traffic stop, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the truck. Villegas admitted he had recently smoked some marijuana and turned over a small plastic bowl with a small amount of marijuana, according to an arrest report. A search of the drug turned up a black soccer bag which contained individually bagged THC-infused cookies.

Villegas was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.