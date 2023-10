The Villages Pickleball Expo ’23 is set for later this month here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Rohan Recreation Center.

The event is free and will offer pickleball players the opportunity to learn about developments in technology in the popular sport. There will also be demonstrations on techniques and information about upcoming tournaments and programs.