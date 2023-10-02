74.4 F
The Villages
Monday, October 2, 2023
Recreation Department’s data on ID checks ‘laughable’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recent suggestions from the Recreation Department imply that IDs are frequently checked at (the pools). They cited some ambiguous data in support of this claim. This is laughable. In the 1.5 years that I’ve lived here, I have visited a pool every day – been to eight of them so far. I’ve seen ID being checked at pools, only to check folks in for organized group activities. Intruders don’t come during these periods.
In my daily pool visits, I observe obvious interlopers with considerable frequency. When a carload of 30-ish ruffians who do not change out of their work-clothes, accompanied by several teenaged youth, arrive at a pool in an old beater (which they park near the edge of the lot away from the pool), and position themselves nearest an exit before the kids disrobe and jump in the pool, you cannot convince me that they are authorized users.
Recent discussion about persons already within the water not being checked for IDs was challenged by the department with the silly assertion that people who might be trespassing would simply not just quickly set aside their iPads and jump in the pool to avoid detection. I suggest that those intruders in our pools are not of the type to bring iPads or books, nor any or such items during their intrusion.
I used one of the bat-phones once while at a pool to address such a concern. The response was dismissive. It has grown apparent to me that the department may not take our security as seriously as they would have us believe nor are they appreciative of the folks here that have worked long and hard to be able to afford some simple luxury, such as their own (private) pools.

John Sisco
Village of Hawkins

 

Letters to the Editor

