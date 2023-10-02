85.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 2, 2023
Resident of The Villages arrested after traffic crash near Bonefish Grill

By Staff Report
Larry Raymond Patterson Jr.

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a traffic crash near Bonefish Grill.

Larry Raymond Patterson Jr., 36, who lives a 444 Hildalgo Drive in Village De La Vista West, was driving a black 2013 Lincoln MKX at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when he admitted he “took his eyes off the road” and struck the rear end of a blue 2020 Subaru Forrester, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation into the crash, a deputy found that the Pontiac, Mich. native was driving without a valid license. The check also revealed he had failed to appear to answer to a 2021 traffic citation in South Carolina.

Patterson said he knew he was driving without a valid license, but said his stepdaughter was sick and he had been going to get her some milk.

He was arrested on charge of driving without a valid license and ticketed on a charge of following too close. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

