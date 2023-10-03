Apartment builder warned to watch for indigo snakes at job site

A Greensboro, N.C., company plans to build a 248-unit multi-family project in Oxford, east of U.S. 301 about a quarter mile south of the intersection with County Road 466.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan by the City Commission at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The commission likely will consider the plan later this month.

Developed by Evolve Companies LLC, the project would include eight 3-story and two 3- to 4-story apartment buildings as well as two garages, a clubhouse, a maintenance building and a pool house.

Amenities include a pool with a grill pavilion, pickleball court, dog park and park area. Parking spaces, access roads and a storm water pond also are planned on the 17-acre site.

Since indigo snakes, a threatened species, may inhabit the property, land-clearing crews have been warned that if they come across a dead snake, they should stop working, photograph it, soak it in water and freeze it before turning it over to a rescue agency. Penalties for killing an indigo snake are up to a $50,000 fine and imprisonment.

With North Carolina offices in Greensboro and Wilmington, Evolve Companies began as Mega Builders in 1998.

The company was recognized last year by the National Multifamily Housing Council as among the nation’s top 25 largest builders. It has projects in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, including a 141-unit apartment building in Miami.