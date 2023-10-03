86.1 F
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Couple in The Villages honored with Pat Francis Volunteer of the Year Award

By Staff Report

Ed and Ronnie Sullivan of the Village of Bonita were honored with the Pat Francis Volunteer of the Year Award this weekend at the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

State Senator Blaise Ingoglia, Pat Francis, Ed Sullivan, Ronnie Sullivan and Sumter Republican Party Chair Samantha Scott, from left.

The dinner was the Republican Party’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It was attended by many of the local politicians and many local businesses supporting the Republican Party. Dave Rubin, host of the Rubin Report was the guest speaker. He originally came from California and said flying into Florida was like landing in a new country and a free state. Throughout the night he contrasted Florida with New York and praised Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the dinner there were video presentations from Senators Rubio and Scott. After the speech State Senator Blaise Ingoglia, Master of Ceremonies for the night held a question and answer period with Rubin.

