Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Summerfield woman accused of pointing gun at man during emotional outburst

By Staff Report
Laura Wright
Laura Wright

A Summerfield woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man during an emotional outburst.

Laura Katherine Wright, 55, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At one point, Wright was in her bedroom and she had a handgun pointed at her own head. She went into the living room, pointed the gun at a man and ordered him to, “Get out.” The man told Wright that she was going “to jail” for pointing a gun at him. Part of the incident was captured on video.

Wright was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

