SWAT team summoned after gun fired during domestic violence incident

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team was summoned to a home in Oxford after a shot was fired during a domestic violence incident.

Jeremy Scott Carpenter, 43, who was previously convicted of domestic violence in South Carolina, had been drinking Monday night when he got into an argument with his girlfriend. During the argument, he allegedly “squeezed her face with his hands, causing her upper teeth to go through her lower lip.” It caused her lower lip to begin bleeding. Carpenter had a gun and fired one round into an outbuilding on the property. The woman ran to the main house and a call was placed to 911.

Carpenter barricaded himself in the outbuilding and refused to exit the structure, despite multiple commands from deputies. The SWAT team was called in and after nearly an hour, Carpenter walked out and surrendered. The gun was found in a golf cart. There was a hole in the wall where the shot had been fired.

Carpenter, who remains on probation in South Carolina, was “belligerent and uncooperative.” It was apparent he had been drinking.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold has been placed on his custody by the State of South Carolina.