Trump’s no savior

To the Editor:

Robert, you are supporting a convicted rapist currently under 91 indictments in State and Federal jurisdictions and recently convicted of fraud. Indictments include election interference and the stealing and mishandling of classified documents. He is a threat to our national security. He threatens politicians, the military and the media (unless they write something flattering of him). He currently proclaims that if re-elected, he will decimate our Constitution and consolidate power in the presidency. Can you say”fascist dictator”?

Sad that you truly believe he is USA’s savior. Sadder still that you would support and vote for a career criminal.

Lest you think the USA was respected under his administration (maybe by Putin) he made us the laughing stock on the global stage. Our allies were elated he was voted out of office.

Marie Zielenski

Village of Woodbury