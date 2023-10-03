78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
type here...

Trump’s no savior

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Robert, you are supporting a convicted rapist currently under 91 indictments in State and Federal jurisdictions and recently convicted of fraud. Indictments include election interference and the stealing and mishandling of classified documents. He is a threat to our national security. He threatens politicians, the military and the media (unless they write something flattering of him). He currently proclaims that if re-elected, he will decimate our Constitution and consolidate power in the presidency. Can you say”fascist dictator”?
Sad that you truly believe he is USA’s savior. Sadder still that you would support and vote for a career criminal.
Lest you think the USA was respected under his administration (maybe by Putin) he made us the laughing stock on the global stage. Our allies were elated he was voted out of office.

Marie Zielenski
Village of Woodbury

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A better job must be done checking IDs at the pools

A Village of Springdale resident contends that a better job must be done checking IDs at the pools in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Have you heard about the Write-In Loophole?

A Villager who is a leader in the local League of Women Voters chapter warns of the Write-In Loophole and the danger it presents in elections.

Did Sumter County team up with Daily Sun to make legal ad unreadable?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident offers a theory about an unreadable legal advertisement and wonders if Sumter County teamed up with the Daily Sun to pull one over on the citizenry.

Recreation Department’s data on ID checks ‘laughable’

A Village of Hawkins resident says the Recreation Department’s data on ID checks is “laughable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Webster’s vote was a slap in the face to his constituents

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Congressman Daniel Webster’s vote against a measure to keep the government open was a slap in the face to his constituents.

Photos