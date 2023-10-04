FEMA to send emergency test message to your phone at 2:20 p.m. today

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Sumter County Emergency Management wants county residents to understand this test has nothing to do with the AlertSumter system. It is strictly a FEMA emergency test.

The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all cellular devices. The test message will display in either English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. In case the test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is the following Wednesday, Oct. 11.