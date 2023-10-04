86.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
type here...

Harold Schwartz would be ashamed!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages was created by Harold Schwartz as a “A safe place for senior citizens on fixed incomes to live out their retirement years.” Original supervisors/Morse family upheld these values! Harold would NEVER DREAM OF raising maintenance, fire or amenity fees 20-25 percent in one year?! in a recession?! NEVER.
Harold would be ashamed of you newbee supervisors who don’t represent our seniors – or our fixed finances. Instead, the “new agenda” is a “lockstep vision”: remaking The Villages into “a big city,” with a “Big City Budget.”
We are not a “big city!” Supervisors, if you want to work with “Big city budgets,” GET A JOB IN ORLANDO!
Last time a supervisor passed a huge 20 percent increase:
We voted him out, the very next election!
We revoked the increase!
And we will do it again! WE WILL NOT LOSE OUR HOMES! Instead, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR JOBS! Cut your ignorant “financial increases as usual” act, and act like we’re in a recession!

Lisa Anders
Village of Chatham

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why would veterans vote for Donald Trump?

A Village of Amelia resident cannot understand why any veterans would support former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes that terrific talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center.

A better job must be done checking IDs at the pools

A Village of Springdale resident contends that a better job must be done checking IDs at the pools in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s no savior

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a previous letter writer who declared that former President Trump is still the “savior” of our nation.

Have you heard about the Write-In Loophole?

A Villager who is a leader in the local League of Women Voters chapter warns of the Write-In Loophole and the danger it presents in elections.

Photos