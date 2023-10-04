Harold Schwartz would be ashamed!

To the Editor:

The Villages was created by Harold Schwartz as a “A safe place for senior citizens on fixed incomes to live out their retirement years.” Original supervisors/Morse family upheld these values! Harold would NEVER DREAM OF raising maintenance, fire or amenity fees 20-25 percent in one year?! in a recession?! NEVER.

Harold would be ashamed of you newbee supervisors who don’t represent our seniors – or our fixed finances. Instead, the “new agenda” is a “lockstep vision”: remaking The Villages into “a big city,” with a “Big City Budget.”

We are not a “big city!” Supervisors, if you want to work with “Big city budgets,” GET A JOB IN ORLANDO!

Last time a supervisor passed a huge 20 percent increase:

We voted him out, the very next election!

We revoked the increase!

And we will do it again! WE WILL NOT LOSE OUR HOMES! Instead, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR JOBS! Cut your ignorant “financial increases as usual” act, and act like we’re in a recession!

