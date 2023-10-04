74.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Man convicted of attempting to lure child for sex lands back behind bars

By Staff Report
Nedal Ismail Awad
A Fruitland Park man convicted of attempting to lure a child for sex has been jailed on a registration violation.

Nedal Ismail Awad, 63, was booked Monday without bond at the Lake County Jail on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender and on a probation violation.

He was convicted in 2010 in Orange County on charges of possession of a photo showing sexual performance of a child and use of a computer to solicit or lure a child to engage in sexual conduct.

In 2022, he was arrested in Lake County on another registration violation.

