Talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center

To the Editor:

I cannot tell you just how pleased we were attending this great two days of music. There was something for everyone from opera to country and you could be busy from 8 a.m. until after 6 p.m. I can’t believe they only charged $2 for this. They could have easily charged more. The talent that we have in The Villages is extraordinary!! It shows you that age is not a factor if you want to make the most of your life and share your talent. I hope this is a program that is continued.

Mary Bahry

Village of Santo Domingo