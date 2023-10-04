86.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
type here...

Talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I cannot tell you just how pleased we were attending this great two days of music. There was something for everyone from opera to country and you could be busy from 8 a.m. until after 6 p.m. I can’t believe they only charged $2 for this. They could have easily charged more. The talent that we have in The Villages is extraordinary!! It shows you that age is not a factor if you want to make the most of your life and share your talent. I hope this is a program that is continued.

Mary Bahry
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Harold Schwartz would be ashamed!

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Harold Schwartz would be ashamed of huge increases being handed down to residents.

Why would veterans vote for Donald Trump?

A Village of Amelia resident cannot understand why any veterans would support former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A better job must be done checking IDs at the pools

A Village of Springdale resident contends that a better job must be done checking IDs at the pools in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s no savior

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a previous letter writer who declared that former President Trump is still the “savior” of our nation.

Have you heard about the Write-In Loophole?

A Villager who is a leader in the local League of Women Voters chapter warns of the Write-In Loophole and the danger it presents in elections.

Photos