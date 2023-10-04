79.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
The Villages ranks as one of the best and most affordable cities for retirees

By Jeremiah Delgado

A popular real estate website recently named The Villages as one of America’s best and “most affordable” cities for retirees.

Realtor.com released its list of the Most Affordable Retirement Meccas in 2023 on Tuesday, Oct. 3, naming nine cities located primarily in southwestern and southeastern states.

The top city on the list was Bermuda Run, North Carolina, which has a median age of 57, with 49 percent of its listings considered “retiree-friendly.”

Lake Sumter Landing at dawn on July 1, 2018
Lake Sumter Landing at dawn on July 1, 2018 (Photo: Jeremiah Delgado)

The Villages ranked number nine on the list, joining two other communities in Florida: Sun City Center and South Pasadena, which are both located on the state’s west coast, near St. Petersburg.

According to Realtor.com, the website considered multiple factors in compiling its list, including a compilation of median listing prices across all U.S. cities “over the past year.”

The website says it also found the percentage of single-family, condo, and townhome listings that used keywords that indicate a “retirement-focused community.”

“We used all of this data to identify places with an above-average median age, below-average home prices, and a significant portion of homes that included our senior-friendly keywords,” says Realtor.com.

The company says it only included places that were near enough to population centers that would provided for “access to decent health care facilities.”

All of the cities that were ranked had a median list price below the national median of $435,450 (August 2023), according to the website.

To read the complete list visit the Most Affordable Retirement Meccas in 2023 on Realtor.com.

