Why would veterans vote for Donald Trump?

To the Editor:

It’s beyond my imagination why any veteran, certainly any vet who has seen combat, would vote for Trump. Several real warriors know the former president was a pathological liar who felt all those in the military were “losers” and “suckers,” particularly those who were captured, killed, or wounded.

It’s beyond comprehension why any president would call for the execution of his chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Almost every military officer who worked for him soon realized Trump hated the military. If they’d taken the time to read about Donald Trump’s father, Fred, they would have known.

Every soldier who worked directly for him quit (with the exception of Mike Flynn, who all of us serving realized was pathological), even his Secretary of Defense, General Mattis.

His National Security Advisor, General McMaster has commented on Trump’s stoking of divisions encouraged by Putin’s Russia, and even Trump’s “aiding and abetting” of new election interference from Moscow; his failure to condemn white supremacists; his suggestion he might not leave office if beaten by Joe Biden in November.

“What can I add that has not already been said?” General John Kelly (Trump’s Chief of Staff) said, calling Trump a “person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.’” Trump was at the funeral of Kelly’s son, who was KIA in the Middle East. He looked at Kelly and asked, “What did he get out of this?”

Even his high school “chums” realized who Donald really was:

George M. White — now 74, and was Trump’s superior at the New York Military Academy (where Trump graduated in 1964). Discussing Goldberg’s reporting in The Atlantic, White told Hirsh, “No, those remarks absolutely didn’t surprise me. In my dealings with him, he was a heartless, obnoxious son of a bitch.”

That same article in The Atlantic, written by the editor, talked with people who confirmed Trump described the American World War I veterans buried at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Northern France as “suckers.” And during a diplomatic visit to France, Trump commented, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

We know when John McCain died, Trump was angry because flags were at half-staff.

Each veteran takes an oath to protect the Constitution. Trump did as well, but now swears he hates the brilliant document, signed in 1787 by 39 of nation’s forefathers. He’s said he wants to do away with it.

If we have another four years of this, as White described, “heartless, obnoxious, son of a bitch,” we will lose our great democratic experiment called America. He will stack his administration with “yes-men” who care nothing for you and me. The Rule of Law will be destroyed as will the Freedom of the Press.

(Ivana Trump has said the one book he keeps by his bed is a book of Hitler’s speeches.)

William Little

Village of Amelia