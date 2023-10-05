Another fraudulent vote cast for Trump

To the Editor:

Once again we have another member of our Trumplican community accused of voter fraud. It seems now that Republicans may have committed more fraud in the 2020 election than the Democratic Party they so vigorously attacked. Could it be that they were guilty of attempting to steal the election FOR Trump?

A board member of Villagers for Trump, Robert Rivernider, was arrested Sept. 29 on two felony counts. He was convicted in 2013 for investment fraud schemes that stole $25 million from investors. As a felon still serving his sentence, he was not eligible to vote. But vote he did. He also campaigned for Laura Loomer.

As we watch the MAGA begin to turn on each other, it is reassuring to see that no one is above the law.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace