86.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 5, 2023
type here...

Another fraudulent vote cast for Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Once again we have another member of our Trumplican community accused of voter fraud. It seems now that Republicans may have committed more fraud in the 2020 election than the Democratic Party they so vigorously attacked. Could it be that they were guilty of attempting to steal the election FOR Trump?
A board member of Villagers for Trump, Robert Rivernider, was arrested Sept. 29 on two felony counts. He was convicted in 2013 for investment fraud schemes that stole $25 million from investors. As a felon still serving his sentence, he was not eligible to vote. But vote he did. He also campaigned for Laura Loomer.
As we watch the MAGA begin to turn on each other, it is reassuring to see that no one is above the law.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump called our brave soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman whose father fought at Okinawa describes the anger he felt when former President Trump described fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.”

We pay a large sum for amenity fees

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents pay a large sum for amenity fees and pools should be reserved for residents and their guests.

Harold Schwartz would be ashamed!

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Harold Schwartz would be ashamed of huge increases being handed down to residents.

Why would veterans vote for Donald Trump?

A Village of Amelia resident cannot understand why any veterans would support former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes that terrific talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center.

Photos