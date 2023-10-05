Charles W. Settle Jr.

May 31, 1935 – September 28, 2023

Charles “Sonny” Settle passed away on September 28, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages.

Sonny was born in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia, attended St. Timothy grade school and graduated from North Catholic High School. After graduation he was employed by Sears and enlisted in the Army Reserves, serving 8 years. Following his employment with Sears he joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1966. After graduating from the Police Academy, he was assigned to Task Force & worked high crime areas until the unit was disbanded. He worked various districts during his 37 years of service. He absolutely enjoyed serving the people of Philadelphia.

One of his favorite units was Traffic. He worked the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies’ details; he was an avid fan of both teams. He had a group of friends and followers they would gather on one corner; he would stop the traffic so they could cross. He then became known as “Center City Sonny”. He loved it. Sonny enjoyed his time as a Philadelphia Police Officer and retired in 2003. Following retirement, he spent time on Long Beach Island New Jersey and enjoyed boating and fishing.

In 2014 Sonny and his wife Dianne moved to the Villages where they enjoyed living the golf cart life and activities that the Villages had of offer, especially golfing. He golfed with new friend that he met and he loved golfing with former Philadelphia police officers as well as officers from other states. He also enjoyed attending a monthly breakfast with former officers.

Sonny is survived by his wife Dianne, 45 years of marriage, sister in-laws, Brother in-laws and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, which they are proud to call him Uncle. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Settle and Marie (Mooney) Settle, and sister Delores (Settle) Szydlowski.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, October 10 at 10:00 am at St, Timothy Catholic Church in the Villages with a brief visitation period prior to the mass in the church narthex. Interment will immediately follow the mass at Hope Lutheran’s Memorial Garden.