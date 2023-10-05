Driver arrested at ALDI at wheel of vehicle with wrong license plate

A driver was arrested in the ALDI parking lot at the wheel of a vehicle with the wrong license plate.

Brent William Sheller, 52, of Summerfield, was driving a gold Chevrolet S10 at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when a traffic stop was initiated in the ALDI parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy who initiated the stop found that the expired license plate on the vehicle had been assigned to a black Ford pickup. The deputy also found that Sheller’s license has been suspended for failure to pay traffic fines. He also has two previous arrests for driving while license suspended.

Sheller was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.