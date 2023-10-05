81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 5, 2023
type here...

Man with felony record in New Jersey arrested in alleged attack on woman

By Staff Report
Ryan Michael Christiansen
Ryan Michael Christiansen

A man with a felony record in New Jersey has been arrested in an alleged attack on a woman.

Ryan Michael Christiansen, 53, of Lady Lake, was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery on Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

A woman reported that a week earlier she had been arguing with the Hackensack, N.J. native over a plant, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said that during the argument, Christiansen, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, “grabbed her right arm, squeezed it very tightly, and spun her around so they were face to face while he continued to argue with her,” the report said. She showed deputies an oblong-shaped bruise on her arm from the incident.

A criminal history check revealed that Christiansen had been convicted of felony assault in 2012 in Monmouth, N.J.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump called our brave soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman whose father fought at Okinawa describes the anger he felt when former President Trump described fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.”

We pay a large sum for amenity fees

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents pay a large sum for amenity fees and pools should be reserved for residents and their guests.

Another fraudulent vote cast for Trump

A Village of Virginia Trace resident finds a certain irony in another local arrest for vote fraud by a Trumper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would be ashamed!

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Harold Schwartz would be ashamed of huge increases being handed down to residents.

Why would veterans vote for Donald Trump?

A Village of Amelia resident cannot understand why any veterans would support former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos