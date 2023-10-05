Man with felony record in New Jersey arrested in alleged attack on woman

A man with a felony record in New Jersey has been arrested in an alleged attack on a woman.

Ryan Michael Christiansen, 53, of Lady Lake, was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery on Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

A woman reported that a week earlier she had been arguing with the Hackensack, N.J. native over a plant, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said that during the argument, Christiansen, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, “grabbed her right arm, squeezed it very tightly, and spun her around so they were face to face while he continued to argue with her,” the report said. She showed deputies an oblong-shaped bruise on her arm from the incident.

A criminal history check revealed that Christiansen had been convicted of felony assault in 2012 in Monmouth, N.J.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.