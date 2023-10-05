81.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Pair sought in liquor heist at Walmart in The Villages

By Staff Report

Two people are being sought in a liquor heist at a Walmart store in The Villages.

A woman entered the Walmart liquor store at Sarasota Plaza at about 3 p.m. Aug. 26, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was wearing a gray T-shirt with black shorts, gray shoes and a black baseball style hat. While in the store, she selected multiple bottles of alcohol and then exited the store, passing all points of sale, without paying for the alcohol. She was last seen driving a white Chevrolet truck.

These two subjects are being sought in connection with the theft of liquor at the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages
Pair sought in liquor heist at Walmart in The Villages

The sheriff’s office indicated that it should also be noted there was also a black male inside the liquor store at the same time. He purchased a single beer and talked to the cashier, appearing to distract her, while the woman was stealing the alcohol. He left the liquor store after the woman and was picked up by her in the white Chevrolet truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5267.

