Thursday, October 5, 2023
Suspect arrested in theft from business at Mulberry Grove Plaza

By Staff Report
A suspect has been arrested in a theft from a business at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages.

Richard Leo Angle, 66, of Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday at the Pep Boys auto maintenance center after he allegedly stole discarded tires from a locked structure at the business, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was investigating a burglary complaint at Pep Boys when he spotted Angle repairing his vehicle. The deputy noticed “multiple tires” in the vehicle. Angle claimed he had obtained them with permission at another tire shop in Lake County.

However, the Pep Boys assistant manager said the business has had a problem with the lock being broken at the storage facility and discarded tires being stolen. The assistant manager identified tires in Angle’s vehicle as having been taken from the Pep Boys’ storage facility.

A criminal history check revealed Angle’s multiple convictions in Lake, Orange and Polk counties.

Angle was arrested on charge of burglary and theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $7,000 bond.

