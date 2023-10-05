Trump called our brave soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

To the Editor:

I doubt very much that no other candidate, ex-president, or ANY American citizen has been given more free passes than Donald Trump. And those free passes have come at a high cost to the rest us. And our country. My 97-year-old Dad, a veteran of the Battle of Okinawa, joined the Navy after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Raised on a small dairy farm in rural Minnesota, he was only19 years old when he left the farm to fight in the bloodiest three-month-long battle in the Pacific during WWII. He told me that he was scared to death as his ship the USS Clarendon became a target for the deadly Kamikaze attacks. Dad, who recently passed away, was a small man, barely 5’3″ tall, but in my eyes, he stood taller than Paul Bunyan. He had courage, REAL courage, and throughout his entire life, his friends and community and family loved him and admired him. Dad was everything Trump could never be. He was brave, patriotic, and a man of great character. Never had I seen my father angrier than the day he heard about what Trump said at that CEMETERY in France! Honestly, I thought my Dad was having a stroke! The look of pain on his face.. in his eyes.. was a look I will never ever forget. Hearing that the President of the United States referred to our fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers” stirred up a hatred in my Dad…no less than the hatred Dad once held for those Japanese Kamikaze pilots.

Mary DeMarce

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens