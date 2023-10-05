Woman with fentanyl arrested at McDonald’s at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A woman with fentanyl was arrested at the McDonald’s restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

A motorist flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy to report a disturbance at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the nearby Walmart.

The deputy found 29-year-old Brittany Lynn McDougal of Summerfield in the restaurant’s parking lot. She was “immediately agitated and confrontational,” according to the arrest report. She appeared to be attempting to conceal something in her pants. She was found to be in possession of a piece of tinfoil which contained fentanyl. She pulled away when the deputy attempted to take her into custody.

McDougal was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of drug equipment, attempting to conceal evidence and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.