Harold Schwartz would be proud of what the family has created!

To the Editor:

Harold would be proud of The Villages and what the family has created and yes I was here back then It was a sleepy little place to spend a few months in winter with not much to do.

I wonder Lisa, how much has your home value gone up? Maybe you should sell it and head for one of those tiny safe places that you yearn for. Oh wait a minute, they don’t exist anymore because things change .The people screaming about cutting back on the maintenance and flowers etc. are shooting themselves in the foot, if you don’t keep up the property maybe people don’t come and then let’s see if you scream then about how your property value is sinking.

Charles Osgood

Village of Buttonwood