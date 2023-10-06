Misinformation in Letter to the Editor about Trump

To the Editor:

Mr. Little, your letter is full of false information about Trump! You’re speaking about the false information that was in a magazine article that Trump called deceased war hero’s “suckers and losers” which was proven that it was a complete lie put out by Joe Biden’s campaign! John Bolton who was Trump’s security advisor and not a friend of Trump, verified that it was a lie along with many other news reporters who were there!! Trump is a big supporter of our Veterans and Military and any other facts you mentioned about his generals, I find hard to believe!! Trump is the one who started “Space Force” and increased the budget and has and will always stand behind the military. There may be some generals who don’t like him but probably because he didn’t feel they were doing their job and let that be known!

I am a veteran with friends who are vets and we stand behind Trump 100 percent.

Kenneth Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills