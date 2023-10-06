77.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 6, 2023
type here...

Misinformation in Letter to the Editor about Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. Little, your letter is full of false information about Trump! You’re speaking about the false information that was in a magazine article that Trump called deceased war hero’s “suckers and losers” which was proven that it was a complete lie put out by Joe Biden’s campaign! John Bolton who was Trump’s security advisor and not a friend of Trump, verified that it was a lie along with many other news reporters who were there!! Trump is a big supporter of our Veterans and Military and any other facts you mentioned about his generals, I find hard to believe!! Trump is the one who started “Space Force” and increased the budget and has and will always stand behind the military. There may be some generals who don’t like him but probably because he didn’t feel they were doing their job and let that be known!
I am a veteran with friends who are vets and we stand behind Trump 100 percent.

Kenneth Sulko
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Harold Schwartz would be proud of what the family has created!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that Harold Schwartz would not be happy about what The Villages has become.

What we need is a heartless obnoxious SOB

A Village of Piedmont resident contends that what we need is a “heartless obnoxious SOB.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump called our brave soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman whose father fought at Okinawa describes the anger he felt when former President Trump described fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.”

We pay a large sum for amenity fees

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents pay a large sum for amenity fees and pools should be reserved for residents and their guests.

Another fraudulent vote cast for Trump

A Village of Virginia Trace resident finds a certain irony in another local arrest for vote fraud by a Trumper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos