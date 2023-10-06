Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested on drunk driving charge

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested on a drunk driving charge and found to have open beer in his vehicle.

Elmerejildo Perez-Lopez, 30, of Summerfield, was driving a red Chevy Uplander at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over for a broken right taillamp, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop occurred at SE 156th Street and U.S. Hwy. 441.

The deputy detected the odor of alcohol coming from Perez-Lopez, who only spoke Spanish. Open containers of Modelo beer were spotted in the vehicle. Perer-Lopez admitted he had been drinking and that he does not have a driver’s license.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that each registered .050 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample.

Perez-Lopez was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.