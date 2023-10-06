77.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 6, 2023
type here...

What we need is a heartless obnoxious SOB

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thank you William, for making me aware of that so appropriate quote. You describe in your letter the failings of Trump to the veterans. In some instances, I agree but overall Trump improved the services from the stagnate VA for America’s vets. As far as the quote , (he was a heartless, obnoxious son of a bitch) who will fill his administration with “yes” men I say great. Exactly what this country needs right now. Only a White House acting in concert with Trump’s vision will save this country and as our President, and a dedicated team with the same mindset will thin out the bloated corrupt Washington establishment.
Many other capable candidates are vying to be president but none have shown the kick butt abilities that Trump has against those that are not in favor of MAGA. A heartless obnoxious SOB is just what is needed.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Misinformation in Letter to the Editor about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wants to correct misinformation about President Trump in a previous Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would be proud of what the family has created!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that Harold Schwartz would not be happy about what The Villages has become.

Trump called our brave soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman whose father fought at Okinawa describes the anger he felt when former President Trump described fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.”

We pay a large sum for amenity fees

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents pay a large sum for amenity fees and pools should be reserved for residents and their guests.

Another fraudulent vote cast for Trump

A Village of Virginia Trace resident finds a certain irony in another local arrest for vote fraud by a Trumper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos