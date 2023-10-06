What we need is a heartless obnoxious SOB

To the Editor:

Thank you William, for making me aware of that so appropriate quote. You describe in your letter the failings of Trump to the veterans. In some instances, I agree but overall Trump improved the services from the stagnate VA for America’s vets. As far as the quote , (he was a heartless, obnoxious son of a bitch) who will fill his administration with “yes” men I say great. Exactly what this country needs right now. Only a White House acting in concert with Trump’s vision will save this country and as our President, and a dedicated team with the same mindset will thin out the bloated corrupt Washington establishment.

Many other capable candidates are vying to be president but none have shown the kick butt abilities that Trump has against those that are not in favor of MAGA. A heartless obnoxious SOB is just what is needed.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont