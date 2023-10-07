Blizzard and Bear come as a pair and are looking for a good home

October is National Adopt- a-Shelter-Dog Month and Sumter County Animal Services has dozens of dogs to choose from to add to your home.

While puppies are often difficult to resist, the most loyal of all dogs may well be middle- to senior-aged dogs rescued from a shelter. The advantages of adopting an older dog may include fewer accidents as older dogs are often house broken or only need a refresher and there is less destructive chewing, a common problem with young dogs.

Blizzard and Bear are two mature adult dogs at Animal Services that are looking for a good home. They are a bonded pair of mixed-breed dogs that love and rely on each other. Because they have grown up together, Sumter County Animal Services would prefer if they were adopted together.

If you already own a dog or love dogs but cannot commit to having a dog in your home long term, please consider becoming a doggy foster parent. National Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month is the perfect time to contact Sumter County Animal Services about providing foster care for a dog. There is a great need for people willing to provide temporary, safe, caring homes for dogs in transition who need to be observed before being made available for adoption.

There are plenty of dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services to adopt or foster. Meet the potential pets at 819 CR 529 in Lake Panasoffkee, from noon to 6 p.m. or go online for more information, or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt.