Join us in the fight against human trafficking

This week, we officially launched the 2023 Human Trafficking Summit. Our summit brings together survivors, law enforcement, prosecutors, victim advocates, community leaders and concerned citizens who are committed to working together to stop this crime.

John Walsh, television host and co-founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, is our keynote speaker for this year’s summit. As a nationally renowned crime fighter, victim advocate and host of the former hit television show America’s Most Wanted, Walsh has spent decades helping law enforcement locate missing children and solve crimes, including the recovery of more than 400,000 children. I am excited for our attendees to hear Walsh’s inspirational message about what we can do to fight back against criminals preying on vulnerable populations.

The summit has nine sessions covering subjects like how the opioid crisis is fueling human trafficking to supporting trafficking survivors in the workplace. Attendees will have access to 11 hours of educational content from leaders in the fight to end human trafficking. There is expert training available for law enforcement about proper ways to document and gather evidence and we also cover important information on how to work with victims so they can recover and heal as survivors.

More than 3,000 attendees, from 29 states across our nation, have already tuned into the summit. Content will remain available through March 2024. So, I encourage those wanting to join our efforts against trafficking to still sign up at HumanTraffickingSummit.com.

If you suspect human trafficking, please report it immediately by calling 1(855) FLA-SAFE and contacting law enforcement. If you would like to remain anonymous, simply dial **TIPS, the state’s anonymous crime tip reporting line.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.