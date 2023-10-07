85.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Linda Sue Oradat

By Staff Report
Linda Sue Oradat
Linda Sue Oradat

We are sad to announce the passing of our mother Linda Sue Oradat, age 75 on Tuesday morning October 3rd, 2023 at the Villages hospital in Florida.

She was born on December 8th, 1947 to Robert and Mary (Cole) Pressler in Wabash, Indiana.

Mom was a devoted wife to our father Gary Oradat for nearly 55 years.

They met as children and later created a full life together raising us three daughters, Lori, Kimmy, and Stacey. She was a wonderful mother who was always there to guide us and assure us of her unconditional love. Watching her children grow and become successful adults was so gratifying to her and when she became a Gigi to her grandsons Tyler and Max, her heart filled with even more joy. Mom loved her family and filled our home with warmth and comfort. We will miss her so much and her home cooking too.

She was a joyful presence with her gorgeous smile and silver hair. When she entered a room, she made an impact on everyone.

Linda was a trend setter for design and combined with her husband’s ability to build homes, they made a great team. They created Oradat Builder’s Inc. in 1972, The House Doctor’s of Marion and OB design. She was also co- owner of Erma’s and Erma’s Pantry’s as well as other business endeavors.

She was involved in many organizations in Marion throughout the years. They include Nu Beta Chi sorority, Marion Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, Marion Park Board, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors and Tourism Bureau, Riverfest, Walk Way of Lights, Marion Community School Board, Hostess House Board and the Road Hogs Bus and Bikers club where they traveled the country.

She is survived by her daughters LoriAnn (Brian) Maynard, Kimberly Himelick and Stacey (Bryan) Carmichael, grandsons Tyler Himelick and Maximilian (Grace) Lima, sister-in-law Cheryl Pressler and brother-in-law Larry (Debbie) Oradat, nieces, nephews and her beloved Golden Doodle Teddy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Oradat, her mother Mary Cochern, her father Robert Pressler, her brother Larry Pressler.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life on October 27th at The Tomahawk at 2225 N. Lagro Rd. in Marion from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Thank you for supporting our pancake breakfast and golf tourney

The leader of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to thank all of those who supported their pancake breakfast and golf tournament.

Misinformation in Letter to the Editor about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wants to correct misinformation about President Trump in a previous Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would be proud of what the family has created!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that Harold Schwartz would not be happy about what The Villages has become.

Photos