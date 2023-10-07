We are sad to announce the passing of our mother Linda Sue Oradat, age 75 on Tuesday morning October 3rd, 2023 at the Villages hospital in Florida.

She was born on December 8th, 1947 to Robert and Mary (Cole) Pressler in Wabash, Indiana.

Mom was a devoted wife to our father Gary Oradat for nearly 55 years.

They met as children and later created a full life together raising us three daughters, Lori, Kimmy, and Stacey. She was a wonderful mother who was always there to guide us and assure us of her unconditional love. Watching her children grow and become successful adults was so gratifying to her and when she became a Gigi to her grandsons Tyler and Max, her heart filled with even more joy. Mom loved her family and filled our home with warmth and comfort. We will miss her so much and her home cooking too.

She was a joyful presence with her gorgeous smile and silver hair. When she entered a room, she made an impact on everyone.

Linda was a trend setter for design and combined with her husband’s ability to build homes, they made a great team. They created Oradat Builder’s Inc. in 1972, The House Doctor’s of Marion and OB design. She was also co- owner of Erma’s and Erma’s Pantry’s as well as other business endeavors.

She was involved in many organizations in Marion throughout the years. They include Nu Beta Chi sorority, Marion Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, Marion Park Board, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors and Tourism Bureau, Riverfest, Walk Way of Lights, Marion Community School Board, Hostess House Board and the Road Hogs Bus and Bikers club where they traveled the country.

She is survived by her daughters LoriAnn (Brian) Maynard, Kimberly Himelick and Stacey (Bryan) Carmichael, grandsons Tyler Himelick and Maximilian (Grace) Lima, sister-in-law Cheryl Pressler and brother-in-law Larry (Debbie) Oradat, nieces, nephews and her beloved Golden Doodle Teddy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Oradat, her mother Mary Cochern, her father Robert Pressler, her brother Larry Pressler.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life on October 27th at The Tomahawk at 2225 N. Lagro Rd. in Marion from 4:00-7:00 p.m.