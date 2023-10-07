PWAC to fund $136,384 emergency pipe repair in Bridgeport

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will discuss a $136,384 emergency pipe repair in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.

The 54-inch pipe is located between private residences at 1177 Harley Circle and 1189 Harley Circle.

“This repair is critical and requires urgency to ensure the integrity of our stormwater system and prevent impending damage to residents’ property,” according to District Property Management Director Mike Harris.

A cleaning and video of the pipe was being performed when the “severe deterioration” was discovered. The cleaning was suspended for fear the pipe would collapse, according to an Emergency Purchase Justification form prepared by the The Villages Community Development Districts Purchasing Department.

The repair will be performed at the roadway stormwater inlet and the pipe’s outfall into the connected basin with “minimal impact on residents’ property and local traffic.” The vendors selected for the project are HardScapes of Central Florida and HK Solutions of Jacksonville. The work is scheduled to be completed this month.

PWAC has set aside $250,000 in the budget for pipe repairs. After this project is paid for, $113,616 will remain in the pipe repair fund.

PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to consider the emergency pipe repair.