Roseate spoonbill demonstrating aerial skills behind Lake Deaton Plaza

This very colorful roseate spoonbill was entertaining his audience with his aerial skills behind Lake Deaton in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This very colorful roseate spoonbill was entertaining his audience with his aerial skills behind Lake Deaton in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.