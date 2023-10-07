78.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Roseate spoonbill demonstrating aerial skills behind Lake Deaton Plaza

By Staff Report

This very colorful roseate spoonbill was entertaining his audience with his aerial skills behind Lake Deaton in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Roseate spoonbill demonstrating aerial skills behind Lake Deaton Plaza
Roseate spoonbill demonstrating aerial skills behind Lake Deaton Plaza

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Thank you for supporting our pancake breakfast and golf tourney

The leader of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to thank all of those who supported their pancake breakfast and golf tournament.

Misinformation in Letter to the Editor about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wants to correct misinformation about President Trump in a previous Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would be proud of what the family has created!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that Harold Schwartz would not be happy about what The Villages has become.

Photos