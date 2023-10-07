78.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Teen caught on surveillance stealing ‘abundance’ of merchandise at Dollar General

By Staff Report
Leondrious Lavon Lazenby
Leondrious Lavon Lazenby

A teen has been tracked down and arrested after he was caught on surveillance stealing an “abundance” of merchandise at a Dollar General store.

Leondrious Lavon Lazenby, 19,  was found sleeping in his car Thursday morning at his home in Webster and was taken into custody on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Sumter Count Sheriff’s Office.

Lazenby had been caught on surveillance Sept. 25 entering the Dollar General store in Webster with two other males. They left the store with “an abundance of unknown stolen merchandise,” the report said. The store’s manager showed deputies surveillance footage of the incident and Lazenby was identified as a suspect due to past interactions with law enforcement.

Lazenby was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Thank you for supporting our pancake breakfast and golf tourney

The leader of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to thank all of those who supported their pancake breakfast and golf tournament.

Misinformation in Letter to the Editor about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wants to correct misinformation about President Trump in a previous Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would be proud of what the family has created!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that Harold Schwartz would not be happy about what The Villages has become.

Photos