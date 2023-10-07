Teen caught on surveillance stealing ‘abundance’ of merchandise at Dollar General

A teen has been tracked down and arrested after he was caught on surveillance stealing an “abundance” of merchandise at a Dollar General store.

Leondrious Lavon Lazenby, 19, was found sleeping in his car Thursday morning at his home in Webster and was taken into custody on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Sumter Count Sheriff’s Office.

Lazenby had been caught on surveillance Sept. 25 entering the Dollar General store in Webster with two other males. They left the store with “an abundance of unknown stolen merchandise,” the report said. The store’s manager showed deputies surveillance footage of the incident and Lazenby was identified as a suspect due to past interactions with law enforcement.

Lazenby was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.