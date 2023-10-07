79.5 F
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Thank you for supporting our pancake breakfast and golf tourney

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I, along with the other board members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, want to say a thank you. This thank you goes to every person who purchased raffle tickets, attended our annual Pancake Breakfast and participated recently in our Golf Tournament. We also want to say Thank You to all of our sponsors who contributed to our causes. We also want to say Thank You to FMK and their entire staff who work at Bonifay Country Club with our pancake breakfast and our Golf tournament. As usual, they accomplished a great service with our guests. We could not have reached our goals without the participation of everybody who joined us, worked along side of us and who donated to us. Once again, THANK YOU. Have a Happy Holiday Season and join us again next year in 2024.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

