Villager released on bond after entering plea in theft of golf cart from church

A Villager with a long criminal history has been released on bond after entering a plea in the theft of a golf cart from a church.

Mark Muldoon, 60, was released this past week from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been lodged for nearly two weeks. He posted $5,000 bond after pleading not guilty in Sumter County Court to a charge of vehicle theft.

Muldoon is accused of stealing the silver 2019 Onward Club Car golf cart on the evening of Sept. 16 at Fairway Christian Church on County Road 466. It had been driven there by a member of the church who was attending a worship service.

New details revealed in the case indicate that Muldoon claims he had been on his way to nearby Cherry Lake Road to purchase cocaine. He claims he stopped at the church for water, which would explain why he showed up on video surveillance. He told deputies he did not steal the golf cart, but he knows who did. He said he would be willing to reveal the name of thief.

Muldoon, a Chicago native who lives in the Escandido Villas, had been released from the jail Aug. 22 after spending nearly a month and a half behind bars on a drug charge and probation violations.

Muldoon has a long troubled history here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown:

• This past May, Muldoon was armed with a broom when he allegedly caused a laceration to a man’s head.

• In 2021, Muldoon was arrested after head-butting a man in a dispute over a cell phone.

• In 2020, Muldoon was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.

• Muldoon had been banned from the square in 2015. That year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a woman complained to a police officer that he had been grabbing at women’s arms and asking them to dance while at the square.

• Muldoon has had numerous other arrests, most of them stemming from intoxicated behavior.