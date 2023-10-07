78.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Villagers’ daughter enters plea after altercation at Brownwood nightspot

By Staff Report
Ashley Brook James
A woman who lives with her parents in the Village of Monarch Grove has pleaded not guilty in connection with an altercation last month at a Brownwood nightspot.

Ashley Brook James, 35, who lives with her parents in the Lilly Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove, entered the plea this past week in Sumter County Court. She is facing a charge of battery and remains free on $1,000 bond.

James was with “a large group of individuals who were causing a scene” at about 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at Gator’s Dockside, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The manager reported that there were multiple “homophobic” sexual slurs made by members of the group. The manager ordered them to leave. As the manager escorted them out, she attempted to lock the door behind them.

James became “irate” and claimed the door was being closed on her father. The manager told police that James pulled at her shirt and repeatedly punched her in the back of the head. James fled in a golf cart, but was later located by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses backed up the manager’s account of what happened and added that she had to cover her head with her hands and retreat for safety during the alleged attack by James.

James denied any involvement in the incident, but claimed she was upset with the bartenders for using “gay slurs,” the report said.

