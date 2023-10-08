Biden’s big flip flop on the border wall

When Biden took office in January,2021, he immediately rescinded former President Trump’s policies and signature initiatives. The message to America appeared to be : EVERYTHING President TRUMP did was BAD and he was going to right all these wrongs through the Executive Orders he signed on his first day in Office.

President Trump, fulfilling a key 2016 campaign promise, declared a state of emergency on the southern border because of the influx of illegals, drugs and human trafficking and even terrorists on the FBI Watch List. But one of the first to go on Biden’s list was the very effective 560 miles of BORDER WALL on the southern border that former President Trump built to keep illegal migrant crossings in check.

Biden arrogantly stated then, “building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. “ He subsequently slashed projects to finish building the wall and funds were diverted back to military and defense spending and a slew of projects to supposedly repair the environmental damage from the wall construction

FAST FORWARD TO WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4, 2023.

Headlines, including liberal print and television media SCREAMED “BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WAIVES 26 FEDERAL LAWS TO ALLOW BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION.”

Upon hearing of this unbelievable reversal, former President Trump chided Biden over his move to build the border wall: “I will await his apology!”

The reversal must have been shocking and totally unexpected! In sharp contrast to Biden’s disinterested dismissal of the efficacy of the wall, the infamous and inept Department of Homeland Secretary (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas who has been considered for impeachment by Congress because of his incompetent handling of the out-of-control crisis at the Southern Border, posted this announcement in the U.S. Federal Registry on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023:

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas.” He was referring to Starr County, Texas where the Rio Grande Valley Sector is located, considered as “high illegal” entry points to the U.S.

Mayorkas also has repeatedly maintained in his testimonies before Congress that the Border is secure and that the Biden Administration is doing everything in its power to stop the influx of illegal immigration. Other than Mayorkas, various Biden Administration officials from the incompetent so called “Border Czar”, VP Kamala Harris who has on several occasions burst out laughing when asked about the Border crisis and always replying that the” border is under control” to the Press Secretary and other top DHS bigwigs, the posture has always been “THE BORDER IS SECURE!” By two respected journalists’ count, this mantra has been repeated at least 17 times by these Administration flacks in various interviews, press conferences and Congressional hearings. .

WHAT HAPPENED HERE? WHY DID BIDEN SUDDENLY BACKPEDAL?

The question that begs to be answered is WHY ONLY NOW?

Has Biden been asleep at the wheel from the time he took over to now when by US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) statistics, since January, 2021, the number of illegal border crossings at the northern and southern borders and all ports of entry has been more than 8 million people? This is greater than the individual populations of 38 U.S. states??!!

Perhaps, SLEEPY JOE has finally awakened after the following:

In the month of September, 2023 alone, the CBP reported over 260,000 illegal crossings (some days, 11,000 a day) , the highest monthly record ever and 2.2 million people were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border to date, compared to 2.38 million border encounters in all of 2022. There is no end in sight!

Buckling to political pressure from the mayors and governors of blue and sanctuary cities like, NYC, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles, who have seen their states’ and cities’ budgets, social, health, and housing services , infrastructures, etc., decimated by the huge influx of illegal migrants. They are overwhelmed and crying foul, begging for federal help to house, feed and provide for these illegals.

New York City which has seen over 60,000 asylum seekers in 2022 is kicking out their U.S. homeless from shelters and hotels to accommodate the illegal migrants. How crazy is that?

Gov. Greg Abbott, R of Texas says that Texas gets between 7,000 to 8,000 illegals EVERY SINGLE DAY and that’s why it has launched Operation Lone Star that busses illegals to other.sanctuary cities and states. Bussing has cost Texas $12 million to date.

Our own Gov. Ron DeSantis, R of Florida has done the same to control illegal immigration in Florida which has seen 57,816 encounter as of March,2023. The Governor has also signed the strongest anti-illegal immigration bill to curb illegal immigration in Florida. Remember the furor when he bussed illegals to the elitist Martha’s Vineyard?

Chicago O’Hare Airport houses 500 migrants in a shuttle bus terminal behind a heavy black curtain held by staples sleeping on cardboard pads on the floor, using public bathrooms and occasionally slipping out and dozing a few feet from passing travelers. They are provided 190,000 meals weekly and medical services access. The danger of spreading disease is very real in the confined spaces of an airport!!

Gov. Maura Healey, D of Massachusetts has declared a state of emergency because of the illegal migrants flooding her state. She has asked citizens and businesses to open their doors to house migrants. Right now there are 15-20 host families who have opened their homes to these illegals. How crazy is that??!!

The number of terrorists on the FBI terror watch list arrested in FY 2023 by the CBP at the southern border was a record 151 compared to 98 in 2022 and 15 in 2021. At the ports of entry at the northern and southern border, there have been 505 encounters of known or suspected terrorists (KST) on the FBI watch list or TSDS (Terrorist Screening Dataset )

Fentanyl overdose trafficked by cartels through the open border has resulted in 109,940 deaths of Americans. The fentanyl comes from China.

Human trafficking by these cartels has also tremendously increased .

Biden’s Department of Defense has already deployed 2,500 National Guard personnel to help with processing at the Southern Border, in addition to 24,000 Customs and Border Protection agents and 2,600 non-uniformed officers assigned to the Border. Recently, the white House sent another 800 troops to help at the Border. Worst, Biden has ordered MANDATOY DEPLOYMENT of 200 Air Marshalls to the Border who should be protecting our skies and travelers to help process the influx of migrants at the border. God forbid, will this make for another 9/11s in the waiting?

Communist China is using the open borders to their advantage as well through the 10,000 ,to date, of single military age men coming in through the southern border. In a recent interview with Fox Business Maria Bartiromo, Gordon Chang, a Gatestone senior fellow and respected China expert believes Communist China is positioning these men to do acts of sabotage, assassinations, detonation of bombs, starting wildfires, destruction of our electric grid. etc. to do irreparable harm to America and Americans on American soil. He stipulates that Communist Chinese will wage war against us right here in our own country.

BREAKING NEWS: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023: FLIP FLOP NO. 2

In yet another stunning reversal, Biden and Mayorkas backtrack the DHS announcement announced in the Federal Registry on October 4,2023 of the building of the border wall and the waiving of the 26 Federal laws Federal laws just a day after they announced they will on 10/5/23!! Biden now says the border wall does not work. He must have caved in to the far left Democratic wing of his party who are determined to make these illegal migrants as FUTURE DEMOCRATIC VOTERS! Mayorkas now says there is no policy change on the wall. How crazy is this??!! Both have longer noses than Pinocchio! They must think the American people are so stupid not to see through this 2nd FLIP-FLOP!

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Only Biden knows. In the meantime the flood of illegal migrants will continue unabated and the United States will continue to be invaded by the good, the bad and the ugly of the world, some seeking a better life but many seeking to harm us and destroy America.

President Trump will have to wait longer for a Biden apology unless the Gods will favor him as the next President of the United States in 2024 when he can weave his magic again and wield his formidable courage and leadership to SAVE our beloved United States of American and Make America Great Again!

Tita Dumagsa is a resident of the Village of Fenney.