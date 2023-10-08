71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

Dementia conference to feature Famous Americans photo exhibit

By Staff Report

The Coping with Dementia Conference, that will take place at the Savannah Center on Oct. 30, will feature a one-day showing of the Famous Americans Dementia Education Photo Exhibit that features framed portraits of more than 80 prominent people who are living with or have succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. 

The exhibit, which has been viewed by more than a million people throughout Florida, including an appearance at the State Capitol Rotunda in Tallahassee, will be displayed in the foyer of the Savannah Center and open for the public see, whether or not they attend the conference.

The conference is free, and demand has been so strong that organizers have recently obtained additional space to increase seating from 300 to 400 people. To reserve seats, call (352) 422-3663 to obtain a link for on-line registration.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

We should have to swipe our IDs to get through pool gates

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents should have to swipe their IDs to enter the pool gates.

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Photos