Dementia conference to feature Famous Americans photo exhibit

The Coping with Dementia Conference, that will take place at the Savannah Center on Oct. 30, will feature a one-day showing of the Famous Americans Dementia Education Photo Exhibit that features framed portraits of more than 80 prominent people who are living with or have succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

The exhibit, which has been viewed by more than a million people throughout Florida, including an appearance at the State Capitol Rotunda in Tallahassee, will be displayed in the foyer of the Savannah Center and open for the public see, whether or not they attend the conference.

The conference is free, and demand has been so strong that organizers have recently obtained additional space to increase seating from 300 to 400 people. To reserve seats, call (352) 422-3663 to obtain a link for on-line registration.