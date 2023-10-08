66.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Rubio warns that Biden’s appeasement of Iran led to horrific attacks in Israel

By Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has warned that the Biden administration’s appeasement of Iran led to the horrific attacks in Israel.

The surprise attacks by Hamas have shocked Israel and the world.

“The cowardly terrorist attack on Israeli civilians must be condemned without equivocation and those responsible must be held accountable. We need to support our ally Israel in its response because it is in America’s national interest that Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists are defeated,” Rubio said.

He warned that President Biden has been too trusting of the Iranian regime that is hostile to Israel and the United States. 

“This should also serve as a wakeup call to the Biden Administration that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted, bargained with, or bought off. Appeasing a regime that hates America will lead to more chaos, more death, and more devastation,” Rubio said.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was equally critical of the Biden White House.

“This is exactly why so many Americans and Israelis were disgusted to see President Biden give the Iranian regime $6 billion last month. Every dollar given to Iran funds terrorism in the Ayatollah’s quest to destroy Israel. Iran is behind today’s invasion and everyone must say that as we stand with our Israeli allies,” Scott said.

