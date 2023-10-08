The Villages SAR to host program on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host Judith Goby-Oxtoby at the Saturday, Oct. 14 meeting to speak on the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The SAR will meet at 10 a.m. in the Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are always welcome.

On Nov. 11, 1921, exactly three years to the day after the armistice that ended World War I, President Warren G. Harding presided over the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. It was an emotional event for Washington and the nation, as the remains of one unknown, WW1 soldier were returned from France and interred in his homeland. Goby-Oxtoby will tell the complete history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier using her award-winning slide presentation containing many historic photos. She spent numerous hours in archives researching the topic and detailing all that led up to the solemn 1921 ceremonies.

Judy Goby-Oxtoby moved to Florida from Central Illinois in 2012 and lives in the Weeki Wachee area with her husband of 26 years. Together they continue to operate a 190-year-old family business in Springfield, Ill. Here is Florida, she is self-employed and works as an Estate Disbursement Consultant, helping families downsize and liquidate their property.

She was inducted into the Daughters’ of the American Revolution (DAR) in 1990, and is an Honorary Regent of Big Cypress Chapter in Naples. She has a degree in business from Northern Virginia College and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Goby-Oxtoby is an avid collector of antique images and lectures on the history of photography.